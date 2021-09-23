Emirates Pavilion welcomes Pakistani visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai

Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Sep, 2021. 07:03 pm
Expo 2020 Dubai Unveils the Ticket Prices, Event Kick starts From July 18

KARACHI: The Expo 2020 Dubai’s must-see aviation attraction is gearing up to open its doors to the public on October 1, 2021, a statement said on Thursday.

Located in the Opportunity District, and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Dome, the Emirates Pavilion offers a preview for the future of commercial aviation, reframing the role that science and technology will play in the next 50 years of air travel, as it welcomes visitors to experience two floors of interactive multi-sensory installations.

From today, the visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can plan their visit to the Emirates Pavilion and book their preferred date and time slots in advance.

Construction on the Emirates Pavilion began in March 2019 and was completed in June 2021.

During its design and construction phases, the Emirates Pavilion followed a number of sustainability principles, using non-hazardous, regional, reusable and recyclable materials in its overall structure, and incorporated different design solutions to reduce energy and water consumption.

The Emirates Pavilion’s towering four-storied design and façade are modelled around an aircraft’s wings taking flight, with 24 aluminium cladded fins that curve around two sides of the building structure.

The Emirates Pavilion’s exterior lighting includes an 800-metre LED system, which illuminates in vibrant colours at night. The interior’s bright, ultramodern design lets in ample natural light and serves as a backdrop for the immersive experiences, and can welcome 120 people an hour.

