Eng cricketers deny claims of being behind ECB to cancel Pak tour

England cricketers denied the claims that they were behind England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s to withdraw men and women teams’ tour to Pakistan next month.

As per the details, both men and women cricketers were not asked if they would travel for the tour as ECB emphasized that the tour was cancelled based on player welfare grounds.

Team England Player Partnership (TEPP) told that they were left in the dark by the ECB, and the players were told after the decision was taken.

TEPP’s spokesperson said, “At no stage has the ECB ever asked Team England Player Partnership or the teams, men and women, whether the tour should go ahead or whether players were prepared to tour Pakistan.”

“At no stage has Team England Player Partnership informed the ECB that the players would not be touring,”

“The ECB board met last Sunday to debate the tour to Pakistan. That afternoon we were informed the tour had been cancelled. Team England Player Partnership was not asked for our input and we were not involved in the decision to cancel the tour.”

On the other hand, players are unhappy after they were criticized following ECB’s decision was they quoted one reason for the cancellation was to protect the squad’s ‘physical and mental well-being’.