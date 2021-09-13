England likely to send their full squad to Pakistan for the series

England likely to send its full squad to Pakistan for the series

England is likely to send its full-strength T20I squad to tour for the Pakistan series in October, as some of their players were pulled out from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The majority of the England players were scheduled to play in the IPL, but a few of them, including Johnny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, and Dawid Malan, were pulled out of the tournament in the past few days.

Earlier, wicket-keeper batsman, Jos Buttler, was pulled out of the tournament due to personal issues.

Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, and Sam Curran will also not be part of the IPL play-offs, which was coinciding with England’s tour to Pakistan.

As a result, England is likely to send their strongest squad to play two T20Is against Pakistan in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The series is scheduled to take place on 13th and 14th October at National Stadium Karachi after 16 years.

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have not yet announced the squad for their series with Pakistan, however, it is expected that they will announce it in the next few days.

ECB has already submitted their 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, and would likely use the same squad for the Pakistan series.

England squad for the T20 World Cup:

Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler, Johnny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Mark Wood, Tom Curran (Reserve), Liam Dawson (Reserve), James Vince (Reserve)