Engro signs Rs4.50 billion Islamic syndicated facility with Meezan Bank

KARACHI: Engro Enfrashare, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Engro Corporation, has entered into an Islamic syndicate arrangement amounting to Rs4.50 billion, led by Meezan Bank and Faysal Bank, a statement said on Tuesday.

The proceeds raised through this Islamic syndication would be utilised to finance the development of tower sites for various mobile network operators (MNOs) operating in Pakistan.

As per the terms of the financing arrangement, the tenor of the financing will be seven years, including a grace period of two years. The syndicate includes Meezan Bank Limited, Faysal Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan, MCB Islamic Bank and Allied Islamic Bank.

Last month, Engro had announced to enhance its total equity investment in the telecom infrastructure vertical to Rs21.500 billion. The telecom infrastructure vertical was setup in 2019 to accelerate the development of connectivity infrastructure in Pakistan; thereby, providing an opportunity for the people to be part of the new digital era.

Engro Enfrashare is engaged in the acquisition and construction of shared telecom towers, provision of various telecommunication infrastructure and related services, including state-of –the-art network monitoring solutions.

Since its inception, the company has established strong relationships with all mobile network operators active in Pakistan and is working closely with them to develop build-to-suit (B2S) sites across the country to serve their coverage and capacity requirements.

Ghias Khan, president and chief executive officer of Engro Corporation, said: “Engro is committed to expand its footprint in the telecom infrastructure vertical to power Pakistan’s progress in the digital era. With the support of banking partners like Meezan Bank, Engro Enfrashare will continue to work towards its purpose of making connectivity more accessible and affordable for everyone.”

Irfan Siddiqui, founding president and CEO of Meezan Bank, said that digitalisation would be a major element driving business success in the era we are entering into. Meezan Bank being not only the country’s leading Islamic Bank but also the Best Bank in Pakistan, not only understands the significance of telecom infrastructure but also encourages [the] companies to build strong telecom infrastructure that would support their digitalisation initiatives and enable them to deliver a better customer experience.

An agreement signing ceremony was held at the head office of Engro Corporation, in the presence of Ghias Khan; Mazhar Hasnani, chief financial officer of Engro Corporation; Faisal Sattar, CEO of Engro Enfrashare; Irfan Siddiqui; Ariful Islam, deputy CEO of Meezan Bank; Yousaf Hussain, president and CEO of Faysal Bank; and other senior representatives of both institutions.