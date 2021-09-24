EPL to be a part of PFL with club partnerships

English Premier League (EPL) clubs are reportedly getting involved in Pakistan’s new franchise competition ‘Pakistan Football League’ (PFL) by potentially twinning the teams.

PFL is likely to be launched next year with sides from the cities of Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Islamabad, Peshawar and Multan.

According to the details, six teams will each form partnerships with an English club and might even adopt the same colours and nicknames as their Premier League counterparts.

The six Premier League clubs involved are yet to be confirmed, these partnerships can help the league to grow their fan bases in a largely untapped market. They also plan to use the twinning to try to engage with their own local Asian community.

The Pakistan teams will be benefitted by being able to tap into the expertise of their Premier League partners and potentially spend time at their training facilities.

This is for the first time that English clubs would be linked to another league.

Earlier, PFL announced former English player Michael Owen as the ambassador. He will reveal the PFL logo from the home of football in England in October, and will soon visit Pakistan to run a series of football masterclasses and formally unveil The PFL