Ethereum price prediction: ETH price trapped in the midpoint
Ethereum price shows no reversing bias or patterns that would benefit its reason. In its place, ETH is consolidating among the $3,429 and $3,223 barriers. But, unlike BTC, the smart contract token has an excess of provision up to $3,011.
So, any short-term point in selling pressure does not loom the second-largest crypto. Investors can assume ETH to slice through the $3,429 resistance barrier to kick-start the uptrend.
Yet, this new rally will obtain an increase if the purchasers can achieve to flip the $3,524 hurdle into a support position.
Such progress will open the path for the purchasers to push ETH up to $4,000. Whereas this is a bullish result, its journey is scattered with barriers at $3,716 and $3,926 before it can tag the $4,000 psychological level.
