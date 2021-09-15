European gas prices touch new record

Syed AhadWeb Editor

16th Sep, 2021. 12:42 am
Gas prices on the European futures market keep increasing, setting a new record of over $850 per 1,000 cubic meters (35,314 cubic feet), according to Ice Futures trading data.

October gas futures for Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $851.27 per 1,000 cubic meters.

