Ex Sindh chief minister Ghous Ali Shah joins PTI

Ex Sindh CM and PML-N leader Syed Ghous Ali Shah, former minister of state for water and power Syed Zafar Ali Shah, and Barrister Murtaza Mahesar joined the PTI.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met the politicians at the Governor House, before formally declaring their pronouncement to join the party.

However, PM Imran Khan welcomed the new members and gifted them the party’s mufflers as a greeting gift.

Whereas, the prime minister also met the Sindh United Party Chairman Jalal Mehmood Shah.

Furthermore, the PM had performed the radical of the Karachi Circular Railway project during a ceremonial held at the Cantonment Railway Station in the metropolis.