Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ revealed

The doors will open for the world in just 10 days to go for the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Expo 2020 has launched its official song titled ‘This Is Our Time’.

The official song highlights “pride in the UAE’s culture, celebrates the future and brings together nations from around the world while conveying the story of Expo’s overarching theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future through the universal language of music,” Expo organizers said.

The song is led by Hussain al-Jassmi, one of the UAE’s leading artists and Expo 2020 Ambassador, convoyed by 21-year-old Emirati singer-songwriter, Almas.

The famous Emirati singer Hussain Al Jassmi performs in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican during the Christmas concert.

Al-Jassmi said: “This Is Our Time is a tribute to the UAE for all it has been, is today, and will achieve in the years to come. It’s a song about pride, faith, and unity, and I hope that it brings a smile to the faces of everyone who hears it, wherever they may be in the world. Being a part of such an iconic event in the UAE’s history is extremely exciting and rewarding.”

Almas said: “I’m so proud to be Emirati and play a role in a moment that will be forever part of my country’s history. The song is an embodiment of hope and the belief that collaboration will yield a better future for all.”

Expo 2020 is one of the first global mega-events to take place since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Expo 2020 will take place from 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022.

The event invites millions of visitors to join the making of a new world in a six-month festivity of human inventiveness, invention, development, and culture, with music providing a uniting, inspiring force.