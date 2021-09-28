Expo 2020: Dubai uncovers customizable passport

The pandemic has put a halt to many travel plans, but residents and international tourists alike will be able to ‘journey’ around the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Visitors will be given a fun, personalized passport to keep track of their journey as they visit the 200+ pavilions that will be participating.

Visitors are encouraged to visit as many pavilions as possible over the 182-day event, and the brilliant yellow passport allows them to remember those unique moments after they leave the mega-event.

No two passports are the same, with additional security measures such as a unique number, a space for a passport-sized photo, personal information, and hidden watermarked graphics on each page.

The passport honors the United Arab Emirates’ Golden Jubilee year with a unique gold-foil-stamped page displaying an image of the nation’s founding father, sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, taken in 1971 when the UAE celebrated the nation’s birth.

The three Thematic Pavilions (Mission Possible – The Opportunity Pavilion, Alif – The Mobility Pavilion, and Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion) are also featured in the 50-page booklet.

The Expo 2020 Dubai passport costs AED 20 and may be purchased at all official Expo 2020 Dubai retailers across the site, as well as the Expo 2020 Dubai store in Dubai Airports’ Terminal 3.