Expo 2020: October Pass for Expo 2020 Dubai is now available

27th Sep, 2021. 05:10 pm
Expo 2020 Dubai is introducing a not-to-be-missed special deal as anticipation builds for the year’s most anticipated event.

The October Pass, which costs AED95, allows guests access to 31 days of immersive experiences, insightful insights, visionary innovation, and varied entertainment for the price of a day ticket.

One visit to Expo 2020 will not be enough, with 192 Country Pavilions, up to 60 live events every day, more than 200 food and beverage outlets, and a schedule filled with unique experiences.

The all-women Firdaus Orchestra, mentored by Oscar-winning composer and lyricist AR Rahman; Space Week; Jalsat Nights, presenting the best Arabic music talent; and everyday activities highlighting the best sports, art, and culture are among the highlights of October.

This offer is only valid till October 15th.

