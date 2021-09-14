Extension in returns filing demanded

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the federal finance minister and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) chairman to extend the date for filing income tax returns till December 31, 2021, a statement said.

LCCI president Mian Tariq Misbah, senior vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan and vice president Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that it was difficult for the business community to file returns till September 30 due to the pandemic and the elections of the trade bodies.

They said extension in the date for filing income tax return was in the interest of the government.

“[The] extension in the date for filing income tax return will give [a] message that [the] government honours the business community,” the LCCI office-bearers said.