Farhan Malhi and family face hard time, actor requests for prayers, co-actress Sara sends prayers from India

Farhan Malhi has informed his fans of his ailing health and his family’s terrible situation due to Covid’19 woes. He announced this news on his Instagram story and requested prayers.

Malhi wrote, “I’m afraid I’ve got some bad news couple of days ago I lost a lot of blood due to severe stomach infection that I passed away in the washroom and found that I passed out in washroom and found myself all covered in blood with so many physical injuries.”

He also revealed that he was later hospitalized in an emergency room where he learned about his family that they are suffering from Covid-19.

He continued that, “It is indeed devastating and very hard time to endure for me, my family, I can’t explain in words but we are desperately in need of your prayers. I have just rushed back to Lahore and prayed that Allah helps us and all those who are feeling sick and helpless.”

In another Instagram story, he informed his fans about his grandmother and parents’ health. Co-actress Sara Khan from the drama serial Laikin commented on Farhan’s post and sent prayers for him and his family.