FBR empowered to take harsh action against non-filers
KARACHI: The federal government has legislated to empower the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take harsh action against persons who are required to file income tax returns but remain non-compliant.
The FBR on Friday uploaded Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance, 2021. Through the latest legislation, the government introduced certain amendments to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.
A new section 114B has been inserted to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 to empower the tax authorities enforce filing of tax returns.
According to the section, the revenue board has been empowered to issue an income tax general order, which will contain names of those persons, who are not appearing on the Active Taxpayers List (ATL) but are liable to file returns.
The income tax general order may entail any or all of the following consequences for the persons, including disabling of mobile phones or mobile phone SIMS; discontinuation of electricity and gas connections.
The tax authorities will only allow restoration of mobile phones, mobile phone SIMS and connections of electricity and gas in case where the person has complied with the conditions, including the return has been filed; or the person was not liable to file return under the provisions of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.
Read More
Majority participants expect no change in key policy rate
KARACHI: A survey conducted by a research house revealed that the majority...
Pakistan stocks expected to remain positive next week
KARACHI: Trading activity at the Pakistan stock market remained jittery, amid macroeconomic...
Ballooning current account deficit likely to keep rupee under pressure
KARACHI: The rupee/dollar parity is likely to face further pressure on ballooning...
Lubna Olayan first woman to head Saudi business council
JEDDAH: Prominent Saudi businesswoman Lubna Olayan has become the first woman to...
Oil still hovers above $70 with US shut-in output
RIYADH: Oil prices are still trading at above $70 even as Opec+...