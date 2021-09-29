FBR extends working hours to facilitate taxpayers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has said that to facilitate the taxpayers all its relevant offices will remain open till midnight of September 30.

In a circular issued on Tuesday, the FBR said that all the Large Taxpayer Offices, Medium Tax Offices, Corporate Tax Offices and Regional Tax Offices would remain open and observe extended working hours till 09:00pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 till 12:00 midnight on Thursday, September 30, 2021 to facilitate the taxpayers in the payment of duties and taxes.

In the circular it was also said the chief commissioners, Inland Revenue are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and the authorised branches of the National Bank of Pakistan to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches on September 30, 2021 to the respective branches of the State Bank on the same date so as to account for the same towards the collection for the month of September 2021 as per the State Bank letter dated September 28, 2021.