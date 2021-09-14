FBR had provided a URL for filing Income tax returns

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) stated that to get access to IRIS for filing income tax returns, it had provided a URL.

Federal Board of Revenue Representative in a tweet stated that seeing the difficulties faced by the overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of Income Tax Returns, FBR has provided subsequent URL (https://iiris.fbr.gov.pk) for their easing to access IRIS for filing the annual return.

“Considering the problems faced by the overseas Pakistanis to get access to IRIS for filing of Income Tax Returns, Federal Board of Revenue has provided following URL for their facilitation to access IRIS for filing the annual return: https://iiris.fbr.gov.pk,” the representative tweeted.