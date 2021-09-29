FBR refuses to extend returns filing date

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Wednesday refused to extend the last date to file the income tax returns for the tax year 2021 beyond September 30, 2021.

However, the revenue board asked the taxpayers to avail date extension facility under the law by submitting applications to the commissioner Inland Revenue.

The FBR issued instructions to all the field offices of Inland Revenue informing them that the last date to file returns will not be extended for individuals, Association of Persons (AOPs) and companies, which are required to file income tax returns by the due date.

“However, simultaneously [the] provisions of Section 119 (1) of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 stipulate that a “person required to furnish a tax return under Section 114 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 … may apply, in writing to the commissioner for an extension of time to furnish the return.”

The FBR said the date to file tax returns for the tax year 2021, being September 30, 2021, has been retained as the final date for the purpose, and it is absolutely necessary that the commissioners generously grant extensions in all cases of hardships of any nature.

To render the entire process of filing for extension and granting of time to the taxpayers for filing the tax returns, IRIS is being modified to make it facilitative and less time-consuming, the FBR added.

It also said the chief commissioners, both in terms of administrative responsibilities, as well as legal powers vested in the terms under Section 119 (4) ibid, are required to be fully vigilant and ensure that no requests for extension remain unattended in their jurisdiction.

The revenue board instructed that every Inland Revenue field formation should ensure implementation of the guidelines in respect of manual returns.