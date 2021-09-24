FBR terms reports of huge flight of dollars baseless
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically rebutted the unfounded, malicious in intent and misleading in content a propaganda being advanced by some irresponsible elements that there was a huge flight of dollars from Pakistan.
The revenue board clarified that previously the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan was carried out in US dollars but now the same is being conducted in Pakistani rupees.
Further, the revenue board has taken stringent enforcement measures at the airports to eliminate the possibility of any such unethical practice.
The Pakistan Customs has made it mandatory for all the passengers flying abroad to undergo a thorough personal scrutiny and 100 per cent declaration of currency through an automated process to ward off this nefarious illegal activity. This leaves little possibility of the subject undesirable practice.
It is most likely that the FBR chairman and Member (Customs Operations) will visit the Pakistan-Afghanistan border to oversee the functioning of the above mechanism on the ground.
It is further reiterated that this transparent and efficient mechanism being adopted at all the airports across Pakistan is facilitating the smooth and easy movement of outbound passengers; thus, significantly reducing their time and cost.
