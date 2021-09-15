FIA arrests suspect for selling fake Afghanistan travel documents

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar on Wednesday arrested a suspect involved in preparing fake travel documents for Afghanistan.

According to Deputy Director FIA Peshawar Aftab Butt, it was observed that for the past few weeks Pakistani citizens were going to Afghanistan through Torkham Boarder on fake documents. He added that the Pakistanis were travelling by showing themselves as Afghan citizen.

The FIA official said Director General FIA Sanaullah Abbasi had taken notice of the issue and directed the Peshawar burea of the agency to arrest the suspects involved in preparation of the fake travelling documents.

According to DD FIA Aftab Butt, a team of FIA Peshawar on Wednesday conducted a raid at Sheikh Yasin Plaza Arbab Road Peshawar and arrested Saif Ali Shah.

The FIA team also recovered fake Afghani birth certificate, marriage certificate, Afghan health ministry documents, medical certificates, police clearance, stamps, Afghani domicile and fake Tazkara copies.

The official added that FIR No. 247/21 under the relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were underway in the case.