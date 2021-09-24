FIA, Police register cases against 2 for making ‘fake entry’ of Nawaz’s Covid-19 vaccination
LAHORE: Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore has registered a case against two employees of Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital for making ‘fake entry’ of PML-N supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s Covid-19 vaccination.
According to an FIA official, security guard Abdul Hassan and ward attendant Adil Rafique have been nominated in the FIR.
Both the accused had used tab name or login of vaccinator Naveed Altaf for making bogus entry of Sharif, using his national identity card on September 22 (Wednesday), said the FIR.
The Punjab government had recommended the matter to Cyber Crime Wing FIA Lahore.
On the other hand, Lahore police have also registered a case against the suspects on the complaint of the hospital’s medical superintendent.
The issue came to the limelight after the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) uploaded the record that showed Sharif administered the first jab of Sinovac vaccine from the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital on September 22.
The fake entry brought embarrassment for the Punjab government and for NADRA as Sharif has been in London since November 2019.
“It is hereby requested to kindly investigate and take action against the fake entry on the name of Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in the National Immunization Management System,” read a letter written by the Punjab health department to the Cyber Crime Wing FIA Lahore.
“It is furthermore informed you (FIA) that the entry was added from the Government Kot Khawaja Saeed Hospital Lahore,” the letter added.
A four-member committee, constituted by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, has also started its probe. Health deputy secretary (admin) Ali Akbar Bhindar, bio-chemical deputy director Amir Raza, project director Amir Khan and deputy project coordinator Abdul Wahab are part of the committee.
