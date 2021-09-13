Film Hawkeye action thriller trailer is out now, watch video

Hawkeye’s first trailer is now released. The Disney+ MCU series centers on Clint Barton’s titular archer superhero Clint Barton or Hawkeye and his mentee Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

Bishop is an archer superheroine who has taken up the mantle of Hawkeye in comics and was the first woman to do so. Her mentor is Clint Barton, the original Hawkeye. The same thing looks to be happening in the series.

In addition, Barton will discuss his alter ego Ronin, which he transformed into after losing his family in Avengers: Infinity War Endgame, he played the role of Ronin.

The teaser is full of breathtaking action sequences, as well as hints of Clint and Kate’s intriguing father-daughter bond. While Clint appears to be attempting to reconnect with his family, his efforts get marred by a masked vigilante.

It’s unclear whether the promo is referring to Bishop or someone else entirely. Remains to be seen. The Hawkeye trailer has a Christmassy vibe to it.

Have a look!