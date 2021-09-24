Finnair makes an official announcement regarding codeshare deal with Turkish Airlines

Finnair and Turkish Airlines have established a codeshare arrangement that will provide consumers with more options.

The Finnair AY code will be added to Turkish Airlines’ routes between Helsinki and Istanbul, as well as between Istanbul and Athens, Sofia, Thessaloniki, Amman, Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Luxor, Antalya, and Gazipasa, beginning September 29th.

Turkish Airlines’ TK code will be added to the following Finnair routes from Helsinki: Kuopio, Vaasa, Oulu, Rovaniemi, Reykjavik, Tallinn, Tartu, Riga, Vilnius, Antalya, and Gazipasa.

Ole Orvér, chief commercial officer, Finnair said, “We are happy to be able to offer more options to our customers, as travel now starts to recover and our customers are again able to fulfil their travel dreams.”

“We also welcome Turkish Airlines’ customers to explore the beautiful Nordics through our extensive network of connections from Helsinki,” he added.

Turkish Airlines serves more countries and international destinations than any other airline in the world, with over 300 international passenger and cargo destinations in 127 countries.

According to Ahmet Bolat, Turkish Airlines chief investment and technology officer, “We are glad to expand our current interline cooperation in terms of this codeshare agreement with Finnair.”

“With the introduction of joint flights on several destinations in Finland, Turkey and Baltics, Iceland, south Europe, North Africa and the Middle East, passengers would enjoy more travel alternatives through the combined flights.”