Firefighters rescued three people and a dog in Colorado Lake

20th Sep, 2021. 12:05 pm
Firefighters in Colorado rescued a dog in the morning, caught in the thick reeds of the lake after saving three people who are failed to reach the dog.

On Wednesday the Pueblo Fire Department stated rescue team was sent to Lake Minniqua in the evening to redeem three people who are caught in the lake when we are looking for the adopted dog who escaped from the neighboring home.

The firefighters go back there on Thursday morning to look for the canine, who was found trapped in thick reeds on the contrary side of the lake.

A dog was securely protected from the reeds and brush in a procedure including different groups. The canine was brought together with his family, and also the persons were not harmed.

