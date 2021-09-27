Footwear exports surge 23.7% in two months

APP News Agency

27th Sep, 2021. 11:16 am
Footwear Exports

ISLAMABAD: The exports of footwear increased 23.72 per cent during the first two months (July-August) of the fiscal year 2021/22 against the same period of the previous year, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The footwear exports rose to $26.787 million in July-August 2021/22, compared with the exports of $21.65 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year and a month-on-month bases, the footwear exports soared 51 per cent and 3.78 per cent in August 2021, compared with the exports in August 2020 and July 2021, the PBS data showed.

The data also revealed that during the period under review, footwear exports rose to $13.642 million in August, compared with the exports of $13.145 million in July 2021 and $9.03 million in August 2020.

Similarly, the exports of leather footwear rose to $22.68 million during the period under review from $18.9 million in July-August 2020/21; thus, showing an increase of 20 per cent.

The exports of other shoes also increased to $4.1 million during the period under review from $2.7 million in the corresponding period of the last year, showing an increase of 50 per cent.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

5 mins ago
Pakistan Furniture Council to participate in Dubai Expo 2020

LAHORE: The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) is all set to ensure active...
11 mins ago
Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 27th Sept 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (27th September 2021) today 24 Carat is...
11 mins ago
Tourism has potential to boost economy: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that tourism in Pakistan has...
14 mins ago
PM terms Karachi coastal zone inclusion into CPEC game changer

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has lauded the efforts of the Ministry...
17 mins ago
Punjab govt directs sugar sale at Rs89.75/kg

LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued directed the deputy commissioners to ensure...
19 mins ago
Small traders postpone protest call for September 27

ISLAMABAD: The negotiations between the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and traders...