Footwear exports surge 23.7% in two months

ISLAMABAD: The exports of footwear increased 23.72 per cent during the first two months (July-August) of the fiscal year 2021/22 against the same period of the previous year, according to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The footwear exports rose to $26.787 million in July-August 2021/22, compared with the exports of $21.65 million during the same period of the last year.

On a year-on-year and a month-on-month bases, the footwear exports soared 51 per cent and 3.78 per cent in August 2021, compared with the exports in August 2020 and July 2021, the PBS data showed.

The data also revealed that during the period under review, footwear exports rose to $13.642 million in August, compared with the exports of $13.145 million in July 2021 and $9.03 million in August 2020.

Similarly, the exports of leather footwear rose to $22.68 million during the period under review from $18.9 million in July-August 2020/21; thus, showing an increase of 20 per cent.

The exports of other shoes also increased to $4.1 million during the period under review from $2.7 million in the corresponding period of the last year, showing an increase of 50 per cent.