Foreign tourist facilitation counter established at the Karachi airport
To assist tourists, particularly those arriving from neighboring countries, the Sindh Culture and Tourism Department has erected a facilitation counter in the terminal building of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.
Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh Education and Culture Minister, and Syed Qasim Naveed, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment, jointly inaugurated the tourist facilitation counter in the international arrival lounge of Karachi Airport.
The Sindh Culture Minister stated that the desk was established in anticipation of the region’s tourism sector gradually reviving in the post-coronavirus phase.
He admitted that building a tourist facilitation center at Karachi Airport had been long overdue.
He stated that the center offered online reservations for stays at motels or resorts near popular tourist destinations in Sindh.
He stated that Sindh had various religious, cultural, and eco-tourism attractions with a high potential for drawing tourists from around the world.
According to the Culture Minister, Sindh also has world-famous archaeological sites such as Mohenjo-Daro and Makli, which have a huge potential for prospective tourists who want to visit the historical sites.
