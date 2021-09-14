Foreign tourist facilitation counter established at the Karachi airport

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

14th Sep, 2021. 04:25 pm
Foreign tourist facilitation center established at the Karachi airport

To assist tourists, particularly those arriving from neighboring countries, the Sindh Culture and Tourism Department has erected a facilitation counter in the terminal building of Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Sindh Education and Culture Minister, and Syed Qasim Naveed, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Investment, jointly inaugurated the tourist facilitation counter in the international arrival lounge of Karachi Airport.

The Sindh Culture Minister stated that the desk was established in anticipation of the region’s tourism sector gradually reviving in the post-coronavirus phase.

He admitted that building a tourist facilitation center at Karachi Airport had been long overdue.

He stated that the center offered online reservations for stays at motels or resorts near popular tourist destinations in Sindh.

He stated that Sindh had various religious, cultural, and eco-tourism attractions with a high potential for drawing tourists from around the world.

According to the Culture Minister, Sindh also has world-famous archaeological sites such as Mohenjo-Daro and Makli, which have a huge potential for prospective tourists who want to visit the historical sites.

 

AdPushup 300X250

Read More

14 hours ago
Emirates continues to restructure its global network

France declared on Friday that unvaccinated Americans would be barred from visiting...
14 hours ago
Breeze Airways prepares to launch the Airbus A220

France declared on Friday that unvaccinated Americans would be barred from visiting...
19 hours ago
Siberia: Four passenger killed during emergency landing

France declared on Friday that unvaccinated Americans would be barred from visiting...
4 days ago
Fly to Paris with SriLankan Airlines

France declared on Friday that unvaccinated Americans would be barred from visiting...
4 days ago
France prohibits Nonessential Travel for Unvaccinated Americans

France declared on Friday that unvaccinated Americans would be barred from visiting...
4 days ago
PIA to resume flight operations to Kabul

France declared on Friday that unvaccinated Americans would be barred from visiting...