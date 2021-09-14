Foremost UK hedge fund Brevan Howard introduces crypto division

A United Kingdom-based hedge fund, Brevan Howard, intends to “significantly expand” its crypto and digital assets.

Chief Executive Aron Landy, who has been at Brevan’s helm ever since its co-founder and long-time cryptocurrency sponsor Alan Howard walked down in 2019, has specified that the company has a “commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.”

Brevan’s plan to go onward with cryptocurrency is two-pronged. The company is introducing a new business division, “BH Digital,” to achieve its cryptocurrency and digital assets and has also employed CMT Digital Chief Executive Colleen Sullivan to lead private and venture investments in cryptocurrency.