Foremost UK hedge fund Brevan Howard introduces crypto division
A United Kingdom-based hedge fund, Brevan Howard, intends to “significantly expand” its crypto and digital assets.
Chief Executive Aron Landy, who has been at Brevan’s helm ever since its co-founder and long-time cryptocurrency sponsor Alan Howard walked down in 2019, has specified that the company has a “commitment to rapidly expanding its platform and offerings in cryptocurrencies and digital assets.”
Brevan’s plan to go onward with cryptocurrency is two-pronged. The company is introducing a new business division, “BH Digital,” to achieve its cryptocurrency and digital assets and has also employed CMT Digital Chief Executive Colleen Sullivan to lead private and venture investments in cryptocurrency.
