Forex reserves ease to $27.065 billion

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $27.103 billion by the week ended September 3, 2021.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) remained unchanged at $20.023 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves maintained by the commercial banks fell $38 million to $7.042 billion by the week ended September 10, 2021, compared with $7.08 billion a week ago.