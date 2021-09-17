Forex reserves ease to $27.065 billion
KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $27.103 billion by the week ended September 3, 2021.
The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) remained unchanged at $20.023 billion.
The foreign exchange reserves maintained by the commercial banks fell $38 million to $7.042 billion by the week ended September 10, 2021, compared with $7.08 billion a week ago.
