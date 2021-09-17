Forex reserves ease to $27.065 billion

Web DeskWeb Editor

17th Sep, 2021. 11:44 am
Dollar

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the country were at $27.103 billion by the week ended September 3, 2021.

The official foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) remained unchanged at $20.023 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves maintained by the commercial banks fell $38 million to $7.042 billion by the week ended September 10, 2021, compared with $7.08 billion a week ago.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

24 mins ago
ACCA, CXO enter partnership to create learning opportunities

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and CXO Private Limited...
28 mins ago
Lucky Cement gets Environment Excellence Award

KARACHI: Lucky Cement Limited won the Environment Excellence Award at the 18th...
34 mins ago
NITL launches Islamic Money Market Fund

KARACHI: The National Investment Trust Limited (NITL) has launched NIT-Islamic Money Market...
41 mins ago
Pakistan’s current account deficit swells to $2.29 billion in two months

KARACHI: Pakistan’s current account deficit has widened to $2.29 billion during the...
45 mins ago
Independent consultant to monitor Diamer-Basha Dam progress

KARACHI: The Ministry of Planning and Development is seeking services of a...
48 mins ago
President Alvi unveils SBP’s Banking on Equality Policy

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has launched a gender mainstreaming...