Former captain Mohammad Yousuf contracts COVID-19

Former Pakistan cricket captain and Test cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has been contracted with the coronavirus.

According to details, former cricketer Mohammad Yousuf will not be available as a coach in the camp of Pakistan’s T20 player.

Sources said that in the absence of Mohammad Yousuf, Omar Rashid will oversee the Pakistan T20 players.

It should be noted that the New Zealand series and World Cup squad camp of 5 players will start from 16th September.