Free Pfizer booster shots for health workers in Sindh

According to a notification published by the health department of Sindh, free Pfizer coronavirus booster shots to all healthcare workers in the province by the Sindh government.

The notification by the department said that the healthcare workers were at greater risk of being affected by the virus and getting infested with the deadly virus.

In an effort to decrease the danger, the government has decided to give them booster shots.

In this regard, the health department has sent a letter to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

The progress comes after 18 more patients died, and 817 new coronavirus cases occurred in the province, stated the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Whereas the death toll of the province has reached 7,210, while the total cases have extended to 447,050, the chief minister added in the statement.

Previously SAPM on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan stated that the government had started deliberation to manage booster shots after six months of second shot to frontline healthcare workers above 50 years of age.

The booster shots will start from October 1, after the consultation, he said.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services Travelers who have received both dosages of vaccine can also take an additional booster shot of the country’s approved vaccines.

Furthermore, “The fee of the booster dose of vaccines shall be Rs1, 270 per dose”.