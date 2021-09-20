Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey
The Gazprom publicized that its CEO Alexey Miller and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez debated two-sided collaboration in the gas sector. In particular, they discussed gas supplies.
“From January 1 to September 19, 2021, Gazprom delivered 20.3 billion cubic meters of gas to Turkey. This is a historically record volume for this period and 153% (12.3 billion cubic meters) more than in 2020 (8 billion cubic meters),” the statement says.
The parties extremely valued the work of the Blue Stream and TurkStream gas pipelines, which transport Russian gas across the Black Sea to customers, the firm said.
