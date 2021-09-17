German shoemaker makes giant shoes for world’s biggest feet

The world’s largest footwear has been developed in Germany. The journey of these shoes will end in Caracas, South America because on the outskirts of this city lives a man whose feet are the largest in the world. Are big Customers of this German cobbler are spread all over the world.

Discovery Guerk Wessels in Monsterland, Germany, makes shoes for special people, rather than ordinary people, which are suitable for their unusual feet from shops around the world. I can’t find shoes. The German cobbler holds several world records for footwear. To make shoes for the world’s largest footwear, Georg Wessels travelled to South America in May of this year to find one of the seventeen there. Measure the feet of a one-year-old boy. The boy’s shoe size is 66 and he lives on the outskirts of the Latin American country of Caracas, Venezuela.

It is a cancer of the pituitary gland in which the feet and hands begin to grow abnormally. According to Twerk Wessels, the feet of young Jason Rodriguez is 44 cm long and he has not worn shoes for the last ten years. According to known records, there is no person in the world yet whose feet are 44 cm long. Georg Wessels is considered to be the largest shoemaker in the world, as are the shoes of the world’s tallest man, Sultan Kosen. waiting. Georg Wessels came to know of the young man after the victim’s family sent him pictures and asked for help. With the help of these photographs, Georg Wessels could not get the right measurements and so he had to go to Venezuela himself.