Gerry’s dnata wins multiyear contract with Gulf Air in Pakistan

KARACHI: Gerry’s dnata, Pakistan’s leading ground services provider, has been awarded a multiyear contract by the Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, a statement said.

The partnership will see Gerry’s dnata provide quality and safe ground, passenger and cargo handling services to the airline at six airports in Pakistan, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan and Faisalabad.

Syed Haris Raza, CEO of Gerry’s dnata, said: “We are proud to be the ground handler of choice for [the] Gulf Air in Pakistan. We consistently invest in infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies and training to deliver the best possible services for our customers.”

“Our new contract is a vote of confidence in our quality offering, and a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to safety and service excellence. We look forward to a long-standing partnership with the airline.”

In recent years, Gerry’s dnata has significantly invested in facilities, equipment, training and technology, while continually expanding its operations in Pakistan.

Gerry’s dnata’s investments include a state-of-the-art import cargo centre at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. The 72,000 square-feet facility is equipped with the latest technologies, ensuring safe and efficient handling and storage of all types of cargo. Offering uncompromised temperature-controlled handling and storage solutions to the airline customers, the GDP-certified facility has played a key role in the safe handling of the Covid-19 vaccines, rapid test kits and other essential goods.

Gerry’s dnata also expanded its operations at the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore and opened a new export cargo terminal.

The expansion nearly tripled the company’s cargo handling capacity in Lahore, supporting customers and their customers in increasing fruit exports from the region.

The excellent quality of Gerry’s dnata’s services is underpinned by the constant growth of its customer base. Having won over 10 new contracts in the last 18 months, Gerry’s dnata now serves over 30 scheduled and unscheduled airline customers at seven Pakistani airports.