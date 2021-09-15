Glenn Pocknall: New Zealand can easily defeat Pakistan

New Zealand’s interim head coach, Glenn Pocknall, said that New Zealand is fully prepared for the challenge and will come hard against Pakistan.

Glenn said that Pakistan should not underestimate Kiwi’s as they will give their hundred percent from the first ball of the series.

Glenn said that New Zealand players are excited, and their second-string squad is capable enough of winning the ODI series easily.

Glenn Pocknall said in a virtual press conference, “I think the intensity will still be there. After all, we’re still two international cricket teams who are very keen to win. Pakistan haven’t had a New Zealand side for 18 years playing here so they’ll also want to win at home. And likewise, we’ve come here to compete with them and are here to put our best foot forward,”

He praised the training facilities in the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and said that the whole squad is enjoying their time in Pakistan.

He added that the players are still adapting the conditions as this is their first tour to Pakistan.

The three-match ODI series is scheduled to begin from 17th September at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The ODI series will be followed up by a five-match T20I series scheduled to begin from 25th September in Lahore.