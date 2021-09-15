 Gold prices in Pakistan have risen again due to the rise in the bull market

Syed AhadWeb Editor

15th Sep, 2021. 10:46 pm
gold

The price of gold rose by 4 dollars during trading in the international market on Wednesday, the third day of the business week, after which the price reached 1803 per ounce.

According to Muhammad Arshad, Chairman of All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the increase in the global market resulted in an increase of Rs. 1764 in the overall prices in the barter markets across Pakistan.

Bargain markets in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Quetta traded at the new rates.

It may be recalled that during the last five days, the price of gold per tola in Pakistan increased by Rs. 1250, similarly, the price of ten grams increased by Rs. 1071. During this period, the price of gold per ounce in the world market increased by only 6 dollars.

