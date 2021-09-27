Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday with an animated doodle

The animated Google Doodle for today displays a cake with the number “23” inscribed on top of it, with a birthday candle replacing the “L” in “Google.”

The search engine created a doodle on its homepage to commemorate the event.

While Google’s origin dates back to 1997, the firm was officially founded on September 27, 1998.

Google, which was co-founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page, is now the most extensively used search engine on the planet.

Sundar Pichai, who took over from Page on October 24, 2015, is the company’s current CEO.

Sergey Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University, was tasked to show Larry Page around campus in 1997, while he was considering Stanford for graduate school.

The two Google co-founders were designing a search engine in their dorm rooms the next year and producing their first prototype.

Google stated, “Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world’s information accessible to everyone remains the same.”