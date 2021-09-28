Govt committed to engage IMF for economic uplift: minister

ISLAMABAD: The government is committed to engage the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to broaden the economic development in the country, a senior official said.

Talking to IMF country representative for Pakistan Teresa Daban Sanchez, who made a farewell courtesy call on him, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar welcomed the appointment of Esther Perez Ruiz in Pakistan and conveyed well wishes to the outgoing resident representative Teresa Daban.

During the interaction, the two sides exchanged views on the economy of Pakistan in the post-pandemic situation.

The minister highlighted the government’s endeavours to develop a long-term sustainable and viable economic plan to address issues pertaining to the fiscal and monetary situation in Pakistan.

Teresa lauded the efforts of the government of Pakistan to curb the negative impact of the pandemic through well-timed monetary and exchange rate policies.

She also commended Pakistan’s response to the health and economic crisis, amid the pandemic and said vital economic reforms needed to achieve the sustainable economic growth in Pakistan.