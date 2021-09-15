Govt increases the price of petrol by Rs5 for September

The government has announced an Rs5 upsurge in the price of petrol.

An upsurge in other petroleum products will also be imposed starting September 16, stated the notification by the Finance Division.

Petrol, with the Rs5 an upsurge, will now cost Rs123.30 per litre.

Whereas high-speed diesel, with an escalation of Rs5.01, will now cost Rs120.04 per litre.

However, kerosene will cost Rs5.46 more and will be priced at Rs96.26 per litre, while light diesel oil will become Rs5.92 dearer to cost Rs90.69 per litre.

Product Existing price (per litre) Increase (per litre) New price (per litre) Petrol Rs118.30 Rs5.00 Rs123.30 High-speed diesel Rs115.03 Rs5.01 Rs120.04 Kerosene oil Rs86.80 Rs5.46 Rs92.26 Light diesel oil Rs84.77 Rs5.92 Rs90.69

Previously, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had suggested an Rs1 per litre rise in the price of petrol.

The authority forwarded a summary to the Petroleum Division in which it recommended accumulative the price of petrol by Rs1 per litre from September 16.

It also suggested an increase of Rs10.50 per litre in the price of high-speed diesel and hiking the price of kerosene oil by Rs5 per litre.