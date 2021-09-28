‘Govt is ready to hold talk with opposition on Evms, Fawad Chauhdary

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has stated that the Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered directions to priorities the issue associated to giving the voting rights to overseas Pakistanis and electronic voting machines.

However, the federal government was ready to hold discussions with the opposition on EVMs.

Fawad Chaudhry, stated in the press conference held after the conclusion of the federal cabinet session held chaired by PM Imran Khan today, stated that electoral reforms were important to organize clear elections in the country.

“A briefing was given to the federal cabinet members regarding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and internet voting (i-voting). PM Imran Khan directed [his aides including] Babar Awan and Ali Muhammad Khan to prioritize the matters related to giving the voting right to overseas Pakistanis and EVMs.”

“We have ordered 20 electronic voting machines (EVMs). We welcome the initiation of consultations related to electoral reforms in the country. We are ready to hold dialogues with the opposition [regarding the electoral reforms and EVMs].”

“High-rise buildings are our old problem. Despite making all-out efforts, the decisions [to promote the construction of high-rise buildings] are not being implemented. High-rise buildings are not being constructed in the country against our expectations. The federal cabinet has constituted a committee to review the issues related to the construction of high-rise buildings.”

The information minister declared that a future technology unit will be established near Haripur.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed stated, “The telephone industry has been transferred to National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) and the institution is creating employment of 158 people.”

“We want to promote tourism and businesses in the country. Through the e-visa, tourism and investment will be enhanced.”

Regarding the Ruet-e-Hilal, Fawad Chaudhry stated that the ministry of religious affairs suggested five-year prison for spreading fake reports regarding the crescent sighting, whereas, the government is also planning to levy fines.

Whereas, PM Imran Khan chaired the session of the federal cabinet today to debate a 15-point agenda moreover revising the political and economic situation of the country.

The federal cabinet members also held considerations on the Afghanistan situation, inflation and other matters.