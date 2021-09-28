Govt ready to increase per acre yield: official

ISLAMABAD: As the wheat sowing season nears, farmers are being made aware of the use of modern technology along with the introduction of high yielding varieties of wheat so that the production can be increased as per the requirements of the country, an official said.

Addressing a press conference after the seminar held at Ayub Agriculture Research Institute (AARI) Faisalabad, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Food Security and Research Jamshed Iqbal Cheema said that as the sowing season of wheat is approaching, a series of meetings and seminars have been started to increase its production and the first seminar, in this regard, was organised by the Ayub Agricultural Research Institute.

Scientists and officials of the Department of Agriculture were urged to introduce high yielding varieties of wheat so that excellent yields could be achieved, he said, adding: “We have achieved 27.8 million tonnes of wheat this year, which is enough for our needs, at present, but we need to produce 30 million tonnes in the future.”

The population of Pakistan is increasing rapidly, while the production of commodities is also increasing steadily and the government is taking steps to increase wheat production to 30 million tonnes, of which 22.5 million tonnes would be produced in Punjab, while the remaining of the provinces would add 7.5 million tonnes, he added.

Cheema said that the government is reviewing the performance of all the departments to maximise the production of agricultural commodities and the government is also providing subsidy to the farmers on seeds, fertilisers and medicines to increase the agricultural production so that the financial difficulties of the farmers could be alleviated.

PARC chairman Dr Muhammad Azeem Khan said that a campaign has been launched to increase wheat production.

Presently, the progressive farmer is getting 50 maund/acre wheat, while the average farmer is getting an average of 31 maund/acre. To close this gap in production, the government has directed scientists and agriculture departments to provide high yielding varieties of seeds to the common farmer, as well as inform them on the ways to get higher yields.

Moreover, the government will also provide facilities for purchasing fertilisers, sprays, etc. It is not possible to live without wheat so a series of meetings and seminars have been organised to increase its production for which the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council is providing full support.

The PARC chairman also shared the consolidated feedback/suggestions received from the stakeholders during the seminar.