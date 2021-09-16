Govt releases Rs1.624 billion for 13 petroleum sector projects

ISLAMABAD: The government has so far released Rs1.624 billion to execute seven ongoing and six new petroleum-related projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (2021/22) aimed at accelerating oil and gas exploration activities and achieving self-sufficiency in the energy sector.

According to the official data as of September 3, an amount of Rs1.624 billion has been authorised/disbursed of the total allocation of Rs3.249 billion for 13 petroleum sector projects.

As per the PSDP document, the funds amounting to Rs1.473 billion had been earmarked for seven ongoing schemes, of which Rs263 million were meant for the establishment of the National Minerals Data Centre (NMDC), Rs345.321 million for the expansion and upgradation of Pakistan Petroleum Core House (PETCORE), Rs30 million for Geological Mapping on 50 Toposheets, of 354 unmapped Toposheets of Outcrop Area of Balochistan, Rs385.336 million for strengthening and upgradation of the Karachi Laboratories Complex (KLC) at HDIP Operations Office, Karachi, Rs76.580 million for the supply of 13.5mmcfd gas at Doorstep (Zero Point) of Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Sindh, Rs230 million for the supply of 30mmcfd gas at Doorstep (Zero Point) of Rashakai Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and Rs143.446 million for the upgradation of POL testing facilities of HDIP in Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta and ISO Certification of Petroleum Testing Laboratory in Islamabad.

Similarly, for six new schemes, the government had earmarked Rs1.775 billion in the PSDP, of which Rs40 million were kept for the development of Strategic Underground Gas Storage (SUGS), hiring of consultancy services for bankable feasibility study and transaction advisory services (PC-II), Rs30 million for the legal consultancy services for drafting of model mineral agreement and updating of the regulatory framework (federal and provincial minerals/coal departments) prepared by the Mineral Wing, Petroleum Division, Rs40 million for Pakistan National Research Programme on Geological Hazards (earthquakes and landslides), data acquisition along the Active Faults and Identification of Potential Landslides Hotspot Zones, Rs73.447 million for the supply of 10mmcfd RLNG to Bostan Special Economic Zone, Rs149.410 million for the supply of 13mmcfd RLNG to Bin Qasim Industrial Park and Rs785 million for the supply of 40mmcfd gas/RLNG to Allama Iqbal Industrial City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Faisalabad.