Govt stabilises economy, improved financial indicators: minister

APP News Agency

21st Sep, 2021. 12:33 pm
Today, Education Ministers Will Meet To Discuss The Covid-19 Situation

ISLAMABAD: The government has stabilised the economy, increased exports, enhanced foreign exchange reserves and significantly shrank the current account deficit, a government official said.

Speaking at the Achievement Award ceremony of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed the government three years ago the economy was in shambles.

The economy was in a dire state, the country was under heavy debt, the current account deficit had ballooned, exports had dropped and the rupee was kept at a certain level through artificial means.

The PTI government had to seek loans from friendly countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), he added.

He said despite the widespread attack of coronavirus, the government kept the economy floating and the last year achieved economic growth of 4 per cent, took the exports to $25.3 billion, foreign remittances went up to $30 billion and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collected revenue of more than Rs4.70 trillion in a year.

Textile, construction and other sectors of the economy were moving forward and the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan not only successfully managed the coronavirus pandemic but also protected the lives and livelihoods of the poor, Mehmood added.

The minister said the government initiated a programme of youth skills development with an amount of Rs10 billion. Around 50,000 youth were being given training in cutting-edge information technology, including artificial intelligence, big data, internet of things and cyber-security.

Now the youth with prior learning and experience were being given certificates from accreditation institutes, he said, adding that the government was revamping the accreditation institutes so that they could certify manpower in skills, which were required by the industry and businesses.

The minister congratulated the winners of the awards and said the progress of the country was dependent on strong industry and economic stability.

Adsence 300X250

Read More

7 mins ago
Checkout.com launches MENAP payments report

ISLAMABAD: Leading global payment solutions provider, Checkout.com, has launched its annual MENAP...
14 mins ago
Huawei to invest $15 million in Middle East

KARACHI: Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT)...
18 mins ago
PFMA rejects wheat release policy

LAHORE: Rejecting wheat release policy, the Pakistan Flour Mills Association (Punjab Chapter)...
22 mins ago
FPCCI fears agitation against new ordinance

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has...
2 hours ago
Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid daughter surrounded by gifts in new birthday photos

Over the weekend, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's daughter Khai celebrated her...
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today on, 21st September 2021

SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is 213.01 Saudi Arabian...