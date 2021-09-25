Govt taking steps to attract foreign investment: President Alvi

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government is taking practical measures for improving the business environment and encouraging foreign investment.

“[The] government is ensuring ease of doing business for attracting maximum foreign investment. [The] growth of the industrial sector is a key for economic uplift of the country,” he said, while speaking at the inauguration of the Challenge Textile Park. Challenge Textile has launched the project with an investment of $150 million.

President Alvi expressed the hope that such projects would help attract more foreign investment and urged the Chinese entrepreneurs to come forward, invest and convey a message to the world about the abundance of business opportunities in Pakistan.

The special economic zones have been set up for promoting industry, he said, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government was working effectively to build more and more special economic zones for creating new employment opportunities and promoting the industrial sector.

The president said the government has achieved significant success in the macro-finance and agriculture sector.

“Pakistan as a brand is emerging strongly,” he said, adding that the world was changing and no one can economically isolate a country.

He said Pakistan has performed much better than other countries in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. The world may not be completely free of the virus due to changing variants but efforts could be made to produce enough vaccines for developing immunity.

Punjab Minister for Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, prominent businessman Qamar Khan Bobby and business representatives from China were also present on the occasion.