Govt taking steps to facilitate businessmen: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that steps were being taken to facilitate businessmen and the industrial sector by providing them an environment to scale up economic and commercial activities in the country.

He said the government was conducting an intensive trade diplomacy and was trying to obtain an access to new and better markets for local traders and industries through Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) and Preferential Trade Agreements (PTAs) to encourage and strengthen the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He said this while talking to a delegation of the Jhang Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (JCST&SI), it was led by JCST&SI president Liaqat Ali Malik who met him at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

JCST&SI senior vice president Mohammad Adnan Sarwar, vice president Abdul Qayum and executive members of the JCST&SI attended the meeting.

Liaqat Ali Malik briefed Dr Alvi about the role of JCST&SI in generating job opportunities and lauded the government for approving an industrial estate for the businesspeople of Jhang.

Talking to the delegation, Dr Alvi said that reforms had been initiated to revamp the business climate of the country and attract more foreign investments.

He said that the government was making all-out efforts to help the industrial sector by reducing the cost of production to enable businessmen to compete in the international markets.

He stated that the government was encouraging the youth to establish their own businesses and the government also took an initiative in this regard as Rs100 billion have been allocated under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He urged the business community to play their role in encouraging traders to pay taxes and support the government’s endeavours regarding the documentation of the national economy.

He appreciated the role of JCST&SI in the country’s economic development and assured the delegation of his full support to help address their problems.