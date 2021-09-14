Groom went to fetch water and the bride flews away with money and jewelry

After marriage, you may have seen the newlyweds flirts with their husbands many times, but imitating an Indian movie bride escapes with cash and jewels belonging to her groom and in-laws in the state of Uttar Pradesh in Minburi.

According to foreign media reports, the newlyweds in the Mainpuri district of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh stole all the jewellery and cash from the in-laws under the pretext of asking for water from the husband.

The marriage of a man named Raju was arranged by a third person last month. Before the marriage, the girl’s family made a condition in front of Raju’s family that their daughter would be married to Raju only when the girl Will pays 80,000 Indian rupees to the family.

According to the report, Raju’s family had not been able to find a girl for a long time, so they agreed to this condition. Later, their marriage went well.

On the occasion of the wedding, the groom’s family also arranged clothes, jewellery and many gifts for the daughter-in-law. After the farewell, Raju boarded the bus to take the newlyweds to his house.

Arriving at a bus stand, the newlyweds told Raju that he was thirsty. Raju brought them a bottle of water. The wife has fled with all the gifts and cash.

Raju later filed a fraud case against the bride and her family.