‘Gwadar to play key role in economic progress’

LAHORE: Terming China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a game changer, Rafi Group chairman Imtiaz Rafi Butt has said that Gwadar would play a key role in the economic progress of the country.

“Gwadar is Dubai of the future. It will be the economic hub that will play a key role in the economic progress of Pakistan,” he said, while speaking at the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Wednesday.

Green Palms Housing Gwadar and the LCCI signed the deal for providing residential/commercial plots to members at special corporate rates.

Senator Kauda Babar, LCCI president Mian Tariq Misbah and vice president Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also addressed the ceremony.

“China is emerging [as a] super power. Phase one of CPEC has been completed. In the second phase, industrial zones will be established and special attention will be given to agriculture production,” Butt said, adding that 140 countries have expressed their desire to become part of the One Belt One Road project.

The change of regime in Afghanistan was a geopolitical earthquake that would initiate economic development in the region, he said, adding that Pakistan was 100 per cent winner in this case.

“Earlier, entire focus of Pakistan was on security. But now the focus is on economic development, as the security situation is under control,” he added.

The Rafi Group is committed to providing affordable and quality accommodation to its customers in Gwadar, he said, adding: “Green Palms Gwadar is undergoing rapid development. Our capable team will complete the project on time using all its resources,” he added.

Misbah said that the development of Gwadar Port city was an important milestone in the economic profile of Pakistan.

“Pakistan will gain from the development of Gwadar. Individuals making investment right now will be drawing good benefits in [the] future,” he said.

The LCCI president praised the Rafi Group for achievements in real estate sector across Pakistan, adding that congratulated Imtiaz Rafi Butt for successfully completing and delivering various commercial and residential real estate projects across the country.

He expressed the hope that the Green Palms Housing project in Gwadar would be the best architectural landscape equipped with the modern infrastructure and a wide array of amenities.

Earlier, LCCI president and Green Palms Housing project chairman signed the document.

According to the MoU, Green Palms Housing project will offer special corporate rates to the LCCI members for purchasing residential and commercial plots in the Overseas Block. However, the MoU places no financial or legal obligation on either of the parties.