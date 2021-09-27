Hafeez pulls out of National T20 Cup’s matches in Rawalpindi

Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez, who is part of the squad of Central Punjab, has been pulled out of the National T20 Cup that is ongoing in Rawalpindi, according to sources.

The right-handed batsman has been forced to withdraw from ongoing matches in Rawalpindi as a result of food poisoning, sources said, and he has left Islamabad for Lahore.

“Hafeez will have his blood tests taken today,” said a source. “He will join Punjab Central for the matches in Lahore.”

Punjab Central officials said that Hafeez is now feeling well and doctors have advised him to take a rest.

The 40-year-old-cricketer along with The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja and other members of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad met Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Prime Minister Office.

Hafeez had said it was always “inspirational” to meet his “hero” Prime Minister Imran as the team heads to the T20 World Cup next month.

In the meeting, PM Imran advised the team to give their best in the upcoming mega event scheduled to start next month.

The meeting was arranged after the PCB suffered a big blow and after New Zealand and England called off their tour to Pakistan.