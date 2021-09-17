Hafeez to not conduct any press conference against PCB
The dispute between Pakistan cricket all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been ruled out.
In a social media post, the 40-year-old allrounder hinted at “forgiving” the PCB, thus he won’t be holding a news conference against the board any longer.
Hafeez has not made any public statements since the concerns between him and the PCB officials were settled, according to Pakistani sources.
The former test captain gave a message through a post on social media that states, “Forgive the people so that Allah will forgive you.”
Hafeez was displeased with the board’s attitude as the PCB first granted him the NOC till September 18 to take part in the Caribbean Premier League. However, at a later date, the PCB’s CEO Wasim Khan and Director International Zakir Khan suddenly asked him to reach back home by September 12.
The PCB, on the other hand, authorized Imad Wasim to remain until the CPL final on September 17. According to sources, administrators handed Hafeez a September 16 deadline for the New Zealand series and Imad a September 17 deadline.
Hafeez is a part of Pakistan’s T20 squad for the upcoming series with New Zealand. For the series, which begins on September 25 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, he will report to a luxury hotel.
