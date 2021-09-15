Haris Tahir advances to Asian Snooker Championship semifinal

Haris Tahir advances to Asian Snooker Championship semi-final

Pakistan’s Haris Tahir advances to the semifinals of the 36th Asian Snooker Championship after defeating the UAE’s Khalid Kamani in the quarter-final.

In the best-of-nine sets, Haris won by 5-2. He will take part in the semi-finals later today at 4.00 pm against the Iranian opponent.

He was replaced with Muhamamd Asif after he failed to meet the vaccination criteria set by the host country, Qatar.

The Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association (PBSA) to send him with Babar for the championship.

Haris defeated Ali in the quarter-final

Haris advanced to the quarter-final after he defeated Qatar’s Ali Alobaidli in the pre-quarterfinal.

Haris displayed outstanding sportsmanship against his opponent from Qatar as he played breaks of 93 and 75 in the first two frames to take a lead of 2-0 by taking initial frames 93-08 and 75-27. Ali Alobaidli made a comeback in the third frame, playing a break of 78 to make it 2-1.

Haris maintained his lead by taking the fourth frame 60-51 before ending the fifth frame in a draw with 60-all.

With Haris Tahir leading the series 3-2, the 6th frame saw a fantastic battle between the two cueists. He sealed his place in the quarterfinals after grabbing two final color balls in the sixth frame.

In pre-quarterfinal he scored 93-08, 75-27, 01-80, 60-51, 60-67, 65-56.