Has Binance banned Waqar Zaka’s cryptocurrency TenUp?

Syed AhadWeb Editor

14th Sep, 2021. 08:42 pm
Waqar Zaka

There have been speculations that Waqar Zaka’s cryptocurrency TenUp has been banned by the online crypto exchange, Binance. This news has not been verified yet.

In a tweet, Waqar has specified that there have been rumors about the banning.

He further stated in his tweet that “Now I can easily see who are my real haters LOL hahaha whoever is spreading fake Blog against me before TenUp big Listing is surely trying his best. You can verify Binance blog real or fake link by posting on this link but seriously”

TenUp (TUP) is a cryptocurrency. It is a POS coin that is built on master nodes. South Asian celebrity, Waqar Zaka, developed the cryptocurrency.

Waqar said that he has shifted his funds because Binance may face regulatory issues.

