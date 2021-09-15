Hasan Ali: ‘Misbah and Waqar exit disappointed me’

Pakistani cricketer, Hasan Ali expressed disappointment over the resignations of Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis before the T20 World Cup.

In a virtual interview, Hasan said that it was a personal decision by Misbah and Waqar but the resignation wasn’t ideal before the mega event.

Hasan Ali said, “I was disappointed, to be honest, as they left just before the T20 World Cup. It was their personal decision so I don’t want to go into details but yes it was disappointing,”

“Wicki Bhai has always been the inspiration for me and I started bowling after watching him. So, it was an honour for me to share the dressing room with him and learn as much as I could. And, I wish both of them the best of luck for their future endeavours,”

According to him, all the teams are equally competent once they enter the ground.

He said, “You can’t take any time lightly. I believe that every team is equal when you go into the ground,”

“We are preparing for the series strongly and I hope we manage to pull off a series victory against them,”

He refused to comment on the announced T20 World Cup squad as he thinks it’s not his domain.

He said, “It’s not my domain to comment on the team’s selection. Selectors must have selected the team according to the requirement,”

“I can only say that believe in this team as these players keep the ability to win matches for Pakistan any day,”

Meanwhile, talking about Pakistan’s match against India, Hasan said that they always want to win the match against India just like their fans.